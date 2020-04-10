Report: MLB Considering Eliminating National, American Leagues For 2020, Going With Spring Training DivisionsThe league is reportedly considering a radical realignment for 2020 according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

One NHL General Manager Has The Worst Idea In Sports Right NowIn a world where the mantra might be "there's no such thing as bad ideas," well, I think we found a bad idea. I think we actually found the WORST idea.

A.J. Dillon Ready For Dream Of Playing In NFL To Become A RealityAfter setting rushing records for the BC Eagles, A.J. Dillon is now looking forward to hearing his name called at the NFL Draft.

Bill O'Brien Strikes (Out) Again: Trades Second-Round Pick For Brandin CooksBill O'Brien drew the ire of Texans fans earlier this offseason by trading away All Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He's about to get hit with a lot more criticism.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Downplays Rob Gronkowski Rumors (Which Were Started By A Dog)We've reached the point where an NFL general manager is making public statements based on trade rumors that were started by a dog on Twitter.