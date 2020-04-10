BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday that waives MCAS testing for students for the rest of the school year.
Students in grades eight through 10 are usually required to take it between March and June. It’s also a graduation requirement that the state can now waive.
The Massachusetts Senate and House first passed the bill Thursday.
“This legislation gives flexibility to school districts and educators to focus on this public health crisis and to adapt their learning in a way that best serves the needs of students,” said Sen. Eric Lesser in a news release. “The provisions in this bill include necessary actions to put the health and safety of our communities and children first during this unprecedented time. It is vital that we continue to work together to combat the effects of this outbreak.”