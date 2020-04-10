LOWELL (CBS) – A store in Lowell is giving away free gasoline Friday to those who are putting themselves at risk to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Harry’s Food Mart on Middlesex Street is offering free gas to everyone working on the front lines in the crisis.
All doctors, nurses, medical workers, as well as police officers, firefighters and EMTs will be able to fill up their tanks, up to $50 worth, for free until 10 p.m.
The Patel family owns the station. They told WBZ-TV this was all inspired by their teenager. Mahi Patel turns 14 Saturday and they said this is all she wanted for her birthday – a way to show her appreciation to those fighting to save lives.
“I wasn’t thinking a 14-year-old was going to think like that but, you know, more like they’d probably want some kind of gift or stuff like that, but she came up with the idea to help out in the community. It’s good. I’m really proud of her,” Mahi’s father, Harshadkumar Patel, told WBZ.
Things are really picking up here at Harry’s Food Mart. We’ve talked with several nurses who say this break at the pump means the world to them. @wbz pic.twitter.com/3VcgHKjWkd
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 10, 2020
To be eligible for the free gasoline Friday, all you have to do is show your badge or work identification.