CHELSEA (CBS) – City leaders in Chelsea are asking residents to stay inside their homes 24 hours a day because of the coronavirus. The city of about 40,000 is being hit especially hard by the pandemic.
“Chelsea currently has the worst outbreak of Covid-19 in the entire state,” the city said Thursday in a message to residents. “The rate of infections is even higher than New York City.”
As of Thursday there were 387 confirmed coronavirus patients in Chelsea. Thirty-eight have recovered but 10 have died, according to the city.
The city said its numbers are so high because many residents work in “essential” fields like food service and health care and can’t work from home. It’s also a dense city, making it tougher for residents to isolate themselves from one another.
“Everyone, STAY AT HOME, at all hours, unless you must travel for essential reasons such as essential work, essential food, or essential medication,” the city said.
If anyone is unable to get food in Chelsea, they can call 311 or 617-466-4209.
At the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, five veterans who tested positive for coronavirus have died. Twenty-two more veterans and 11 staff members have also tested positive.