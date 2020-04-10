Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — As of Friday, 66 new confirmed coronavirus cases were found in New Hampshire, bringing the state total to 885 cases. Another person has also died from a virus-related illness.
The person who died was a woman over the age of 60 from Hillsborough County. The state has now had 22 total coronavirus-related deaths.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults, and 48% are women and 52% are men.
Seven new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported. So far, 134, or 15% of cases have been hospitalized.