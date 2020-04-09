Comments
PEABODY (CBS) – Part of Route 128 in Peabody was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of some dangling wires.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, a vehicle hit a utility pole on Lowell Street Wednesday night near the Route 128 overpass.
“The pole was broken off near the base, causing the wires to drop down to the point where there is insufficient clearance over Route 128,” MassDOT said in a statement Thursday morning.
Detours were put in between exits 26 and 28 until the new pole was installed and the wires were raised above Route 128.
All lanes of the highway re-opened just after 8 a.m. but Lowell Street remains closed.