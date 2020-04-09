Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Three more people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses in New Hampshire, while the state total has risen to 819 cases with 31 new confirmed cases, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.
The three people who died were all men older than 60 in Cheshire County, Hillsborough County and Merrimack County.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults, and 58% are women while 42% are men. Nine new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported. So far, 127, or 16% of cases have been hospitalized.