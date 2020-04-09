DANVERS (CBS) — The Danvers Fire Department is thanking Home Depot for a thoughtful donation. The home improvement retailer with two stores in town gave a washer and dryer to the fire station in an effort to keep firefighters’ families protected from coronavirus.
“We would like to send a HUGE thank you to our two Home Depot Stores here in Danvers who got together and donated a residential washer and dryer so that our firefighters can wash and dry their work uniforms at the station and not bring them home to risk exposure of their families!” the department posted to Facebook.
Danvers firefighters aren’t the only ones getting help from Home Depot. An Ohio fire department received the same donation last week.
Home Depot says on its website it is donating millions of dollars in personal protective equipment and others to hospitals, health care providers and first responders.