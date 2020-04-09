BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 70 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday. There are also 2,151 additional cases in the state.
The numbers of deaths in the state is now at 503, with 18,941 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Labs are consistently testing about 3,000 people per day. As of Thursday, 94,968 people have been tested.
There are 2,811 cases among people under 30 years old, 9,370 cases are among people ages 30-59, 2,681 cases between 60-69, and 4,074 cases in people over 70.
Residents and employees at long-term care facilities make up 1,633 cases.
Middlesex County has the most coronavirus cases with 4,045. Next is Suffolk County with 4,041 and Essex County with 2,336.
Health officials in Massachusetts are projecting a surge in cases sometime between April 10-20.