BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve lived in New England or followed the Patriots in any way over the past two decades, then you’ve surely heard the story. It goes like this.

Tom Brady, fresh off being selected by the Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft, bumps into team owner Robert Kraft and confidently tells him, “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.”

It’s a story that emerged around the time Brady became a dynastic Super Bowl champion, and it was kind of perfect.

There is just one problem. Tom Brady says it isn’t true.

The quarterback said prior to Super Bowl LII a couple of years ago that he didn’t actually say that. Kraft, however, insisted he remembered it clearly.

Now years later, with Brady appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the quarterback is insisting once again that he never said that famous quote.

“I didn’t say that, for the record,” Brady said. “[Kraft] doesn’t remember as well as I do. I remember saying, ‘You’ll never regret picking me.’ He remembers me saying I was the best decision. What I meant was you took a chance on me, and like everyone, I’m going to go make you proud. I really tried to keep that approach for 20 years.”

And so dies the myth.

For what it’s worth, Kraft was asked about Brady’s dismissal two years ago, and Kraft swears that he remembers it correctly. But Brady said it wasn’t true then, and he’s saying it wasn’t true now.