



BOSTON (CBS) — We know that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a decent chunk of change. But among the richest sports owners in the world, he doesn’t even crack the Top 10.

In Forbes annual ranking of richest sports owners, which was published Tuesday, Kraft sits at No. 15 at a net worth of $6.9 billion. That’s up six percent from his net worth in 2019, according to Forbes.

That figure puts him sixth among NFL owners to make the list, which is led by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who is worth a cool $12 billion. L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke ($10 billion) — who also owns soccer club Arsenal, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Rapids — is second among NFL owners, followed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ($8 billion), Jaguars owner Shahid Khan ($7.8 billion) and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross ($7.6 billion).

Of course, Kraft has what most of those owners would trade a few of their billions for: Six Super Bowl trophies to his name. Only Jones comes close to Kraft in that category, with three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Topping the list is Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who comes in at an astonishing $52.7 billion. Mukesh Ambani, who owns cricket team the Mumbai Indians, is second at $36.8 billion.

Kraft has put his billions to good use recently during the coronavirus pandemic, using the Patriots team plane to bring 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts for medical workers on the front lines. Of that shipment, 300,000 masks were sent to New York.