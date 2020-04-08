BOSTON (CBS) – Four Massachusetts marijuana dispensaries are suing Governor Charlie Baker, saying their shops should be allowed to reopen for recreational pot sales during the coronavirus crisis.
In the lawsuit, the dispensaries argue that a continued closure could cause irreparable damage to the cannabis industry.
At a press conference Wednesday, the governor pushed back, saying reopening the facilities could damage the state’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“Significant numbers of the customers who procure cannabis at recreational marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts are not from Massachusetts,” Baker pointed out. “Making those sites available to anybody from the northeast would cut completely against the entire strategy we’re trying to pursue.”
Patients with medical marijuana cards can still get their prescriptions.