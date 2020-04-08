WILMINGTON (CBS) – An overwhelming majority of residents at a Wilmington nursing home have now tested positive for coronavirus. AdviniaCare announced on Wednesday that 77 of their 91 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Seven residents who tested positive have died in recent days. The facility said all seven were already receiving end of life care before their coronavirus diagnosis.
“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost a relative and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for those who have tested positive,” Chief Operating Officer Chris Hannon said in a written statement.
AdviniaCare said most of their residents, despite having the virus, remain asymptomatic.
The nursing home first made headlines late last week when it was announced that 51 of the then-98 residents were COVID-19 positive. Residents were tested in preparation for a move to other facilities, so the Wilmington site could transition to a COVID-19 only facility. That plan was abruptly halted.
The nearby CareOne nursing facility in Wilmington, which is not affiliated with AdviniaCare, now has 12 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.