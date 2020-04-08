



BOSTON (CBS) – A Cape Cod jeweler is on a mission to help people get through the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic one bracelet at a time.

The bracelets are handmade and each of them tells a story. This time, the message is specific to what we are all going through.

“We create something for someone to wear their story and to wear their heart on their wrist,” Tiffany Narbonne, founder and designer of T. Jazelle said. “I really wanted to create something that you know could help during this time of need.”

A new bracelet designed by Narbonne is being sold with $5 from every purchase going directly to coronavirus relief.

“I wanted to pair something together that you know would be meaningful but also have a meaning to give back as well,” Narbonne said.

The relief bracelet is handmade using gemstones.

“It’s created with a mystic Mystic Grey Agate and Blue Quartzite so together it hold just strength and healing,” said Narbonne.

Each bracelet comes with a card. The messages says “We are all in this together.”

“It’s really special to see everyone can kind of come together and be able to wear this bracelet and it’s your little reminder you know that we will get through it and knowing that it is making a difference as well,” said Narbonne.

With orders coming in from across the country, in just two weeks the bracelets have already raised nearly $5,000. The goal is to raise $10,000.

For more information, visit tjazelle.com