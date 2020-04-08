BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a damp start to the day, with areas of drizzle and scattered rain showers across the area. Most activity will come to an end by mid-morning or midday. It will remain mostly cloudy and mainly dry Wednesday afternoon.

You’ll notice a big change in temperatures from the low 60’s Tuesday. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler, in the 40’s to low 50’s with a northeast wind off the water 5-10 mph.

Keep in mind, tides are running higher than normal for the next several days (thanks to the Full Pink Supermoon Tuesday). There may be a few pockets of minor coastal flooding or splashover the hours before and after the noon high tide today.

This threat of coastal flooding will continue for Thursday and Friday when another coastal storm makes its closest approach. Portions of both the east and south coasts of New England are at risk. High tide cycles to watch are midday today, the 1 a.m. tide overnight, the 1 p.m tide Thursday and the 1 a.m tide early Friday morning.

TONIGHT-TOMORROW

It should be mainly dry this evening as the sun sets at 7:18 p.m. Happy Passover to those that celebrate!

We stay dry overnight as temps fall back in the 40s and upper 30s. Thursday will start off dry as well, but our next area of low pressure moves in during the late morning/midday hours bringing showers to the area. An isolated strong to even severe thunderstorm is possible Thursday afternoon and evening with the main threats being heavy downpours, small hail and strong to damaging wind gusts.

Once again, gusty winds will be onshore for much of the day too, which could lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding. While the main precipitation type will be rain in southern New England, this system will bring heavy, wet snow to parts of northern New England Thursday afternoon through Friday.

There is a Winter Storm Watch for central and northern Maine for 5-to-10 inches of snow. It will be too mild for any type of snow accumulations in southern New England with temperatures in the low 50’s.

FRIDAY

It will remain unsettled on Friday with a gusty northwest wind, and temps in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. I don’t expect a washout, but there is the chance of a passing rain or even snow shower. However, we are just as likely to see some breaks of sun develop too.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

It will turn drier for the weekend as low pressure slowly moves away from the northeast. Temperatures will be near normal in the low 50’s on Saturday with still an active breeze. High pressure will build in through the weekend and take control, meaning winds begin to relax and brighter skies develop for the second half of the weekend.

Right now, Easter egg hunts look good with dry conditions! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s on Sunday with clouds increasing late in the day. Our next storm system will be approaching, but looks to hold off on any rain chances until overnight Sunday into Monday.