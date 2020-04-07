CBSN BostonWatch Now
LYNN (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital after she was shot multiple times in Lynn Tuesday night. Police responded to Whiting Street before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people were arrested after the suspects led police on a chase into Saugus. Police believe a third person is still on the run.

According to police, the woman, who was getting out of a car when she was shot, may have been targeted.

Police said a woman was shot on Whiting Street in Lynn (WBZ-TV | Katie Brace)

The shooting may also be connected to another shooting earlier in the day, police said.

