LYNN (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital after she was shot multiple times in Lynn Tuesday night. Police responded to Whiting Street before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Two people were arrested after the suspects led police on a chase into Saugus. Police believe a third person is still on the run.
According to police, the woman, who was getting out of a car when she was shot, may have been targeted.
The shooting may also be connected to another shooting earlier in the day, police said.