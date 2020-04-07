BOSTON (CBS) — The only thing certain for professional athletes right now is uncertainty. For players who are set to become free agents, that uncertainty is doubled.

In the case of the Boston Bruins, that situation applies to defenseman Torey Krug. The 28-year-old was playing this season in the final year of his contract. Though there was mutual interest in extending the skilled D-man, nothing had ever materialized in the form of a new contract.

And now with the NHL season suspended indefinitely, Krug has no idea what the future holds … and he hopes his Bruins career doesn’t end so abruptly.

“I really hope I did not play my last game as a Boston Bruin,” Krug told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

Torey Krug on his UFA status going into this offseason. "I really hope I did not play my last game as a Boston Bruin. … In terms of clarity, there's pretty much been none." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 7, 2020

Krug shared that since the NHL suspended play in early March, he has not had any discussions with the Bruins regarding a contract.

Yet while his long-term future remains unknown, he’s still holding out hope that he and his teammates will be able to compete for a Stanley Cup this year.

Torey Krug on how he'd like to see rest of season played out if it's resumed: "As long as everyone's in a situation where the playing field is level and we're able to compete for a Stanley Cup, that's our ultimate goal." — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) April 7, 2020

Whether that ends up happening is anybody’s guess, as the nation and the world grapple with the fight to stop the coronavirus pandemic. For now, it’s just uncertainty and hope for all involved — including Krug.