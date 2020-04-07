BOSTON (CBS) – Teachers and students have traded a traditional classroom for a virtual one amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So how’s it going?

“The school closing was so abrupt,” said Bradley Elementary School teacher Daisy Sturm. “It’s my second home, and so it’s difficult. You form these relationships.”

Sturm said she misses her old classroom and the pivot to online distance learning has been challenging. “We had to learn the technology very quickly and having to move forward and be creative and obviously bouncing ideas off of each other.”

As schools across the state remain closed, this Boston Public School teacher said she’s had to make some serious adjustments as she Zooms with her students from home.

“It’s been interesting to see how we can use the activities we do in the classroom and trying to switch over to the home.”

Students are facing their own challenges. Oriana Dunker is a seventh-graders at Boston Latin School. She too is still adjusting to this new distance learning experience.

“The biggest challenge for me is probably time management,” Dunker said. “Now when we go on video calls with the teachers, they’re all spread out and at different times every week.”

Sturm said she and fellow teachers are doing the best they can as they maneuver through these difficult times. She said the biggest challenges she faces are attendance, attention and technology.

“Now there are certain kids that show up and other kids that don’t,” she said.

But teachers and students are both looking forward to being back in the classroom.

“These kids bring in so much energy into my life,” Sturm said.

“What I really miss is being in class and being able to ask questions really easily and being able to talk to my classmates,” Dunker said.