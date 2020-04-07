Chris Sale Upbeat After Tommy John Surgery, Discusses Having Procedure During Coronavirus PandemicEven if Major League Baseball returns to action this season, Chris Sale will not be participating. But the Red Sox lefty, who is in the early days of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, was fairly upbeat on a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

TB12 Approved? Buccaneers Unveil New Jerseys For 2020 SeasonOn Tuesday, the mystery was no more, as the Buccaneers rolled out their new jerseys for the 2020 season.

Torey Krug: 'I Really Hope I Did Not Play My Last Game As A Boston Bruin'The only thing certain for professional athletes right now is uncertainty. For players who are set to become free agents, that uncertainty is doubled.

David Ortiz Sends Message To Boston During Coronavirus Fight: 'We Are The City Of Champions'David Ortiz became a legend for coming through in the clutch. Now, as the city does its best to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he's asking Bostonians to do the same.

Danny Amendola Set To Lead Planet Fitness 'Home Work-In' Wednesday NightFormer Patriots and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola is set to lead a Planet Fitness "Home Work-In" on Wednesday.