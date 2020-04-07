Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Tuesday that the City of Boston will waive all parking tickets for healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Under new parking guidelines, if a healthcare worker gets a parking ticket, it will be waived when they email a photo of the ticket and picture of their hospital identification badge to parking@boston.gov.
“We want to support our medical workers in every way,” said Walsh.
The plan applies retroactively as well to any hospital workers who have received tickets in recent weeks.
“The only exception to this would be for violations such as parking in front of a hydrant or handicapped space,” said Walsh.
The mayor said the city is considering designated parking lots for hospital workers.