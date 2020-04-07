BOSTON (CBS) — A Dorchester-based nonprofit is stepping up to help immigrants and seniors in some of the areas impacted most by COVID-19. The Cape Verdean Association of Boston has delivered close to 3,000 bags of groceries for those in need.

President of the association Paul Debarros said his organization has provided vital resources to about 500 families in Dorchester and Roxbury since the pandemic forced schools and businesses to close last month.

“We are providing them with a meal, some toiletries, hand sanitizer, masks. We’re giving them gift cards,” Debarros said.

Volunteers are staying safe by maintaining social distancing.

“We have a Google doc that they fill out,” said Debarros. “There’s a list of stuff that we can offer them and we contact them through a phone. Everything is done through virtual and then we deliver it to their doors.”

However, the demand to help seniors has been far greater than what Debarros anticipated.

“We started with 55. Now we do 85 Monday through Sunday,” he said.

To help cover the operational cost, Harvard Pilgrim awarded the nonprofit a $10,000 grant.

Debarros has applied for several grants through the city of Boston and hopes more funding will come.

“Give us some support, it’ll be greatly appreciated because this is God’s work, this is work that we all need to get together to do and to help especially the seniors and the young people, the most vulnerable,” he said.