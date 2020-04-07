BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Sports Clubs is being sued for continuing to collect fees despite closing its gyms last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several members filed the lawsuit, claiming the company is charging them for services they can’t receive right now.
Some have tried to call and cancel their memberships but the phone lines are busy.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said she’s received dozens of complaints and is working to negotiate a settlement.
UPDATE: @BSC_Gym hasn’t been fair to its members about their right to cancel their membership and continued to charge members who tried to cancel. Make no mistake—this is illegal. We have sent a demand letter to BSC to formally request they fix this ASAP. https://t.co/lSuG7ctNPM
— Maura Healey (@MassAGO) April 6, 2020
Her office sent a letter to Boston Sports Clubs Monday formally demanding they fix the problem as soon as possible.