BOSTON (CBS) — As the death toll rises from coronavirus, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says he expects “hospitals will need to add capacity to their morgues.” So far, 19 Boston residents have died from COVID-19.
“We’re doing everything we can to help hospitals expand their [patient] capacity,” Walsh said. “Unfortunately, we’re going to see a lot more loss of life.”
Walsh said the city is ready to work with hospitals to find solutions to the capacity problem.
A New York City councilman said this week that trenches may have to be dug in city parks for burials should a worst-case scenario unfold. But Walsh said any operations associated with morgues “will not be visible to the public.”
“These facilities are an unsettling reminder of how serious this emergency is and underscores the urgent work we must continue to do to support and expand our medical capacity,” Walsh said.