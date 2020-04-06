BOSTON (CBS) — With Tom Brady taking his talents to Tampa Bay this offseason, it is extremely likely that the Patriots will add another quarterback to the roster during the NFL Draft. They recently met with one who is projected to go in the middle rounds this year.
Well, virtually met with him, that is.
With the coronavirus pandemic changing the way teams throughout the NFL gear up for the draft, New England reportedly held a videoconference meeting with Florida International QB James Morgan, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported over the weekend. Morgan spent his last two years at FIU after transferring from Bowling Green.
The 23-year-old completed 58 percent of his passes for the Panthers in his senior season, tossing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions while racking up 2,585 yards. He took a bit of a step back after an impressive debut season in Miami, when he threw 26 touchdowns in 12 games as a junior.
Overall, Morgan threw for 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over 42 collegiate games for Bowling Green and Florida International, completing 57.2 percent of his passes. At 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, he’s a pocket passer that would match New England’s offensive style.
Morgan is projected to go sometime late on Day 2, with the Patriots owning three third-round selections (No. 87, No. 98 and No. 100). Whoever the Patriots choose to draft at QB, they would be competing with veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year passer Jarret Stidham, whom the team drafted in the fourth-round in 2019.