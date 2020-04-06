BOSTON (CBS) — Some good news off the coast of Massachusetts – sightings of the endangered North Atlantic right whale are increasing, according the New England Aquarium. The whales come to Cape Cod in the spring to feed before heading further north.
“In a time when so much is changing around us, I find the appearance of right whales feeding in these waters as they have for hundreds, if not thousands, of years reassuring. Some ancient behaviors remain,” Aquarium research scientists Philip Hamilton said in a statement.
The aquarium says Cape Cod Bay has “rich blooms of zooplankton” to attract the whales.
“The plankton patches are so dense that you can often see dozens of right whales at a time forcing their massive open mouths through the water as they feed,” Hamilton said.
There are only about 400 North Atlantic right whales left in the world. They have been threatened by commercial whaling, vessel strikes, entanglement in fishing gear and climate change, the aquarium says.
Anyone who spots a right whale should stay at least 500 yards away and report the sighting to NOAA at 866-755-6622.