MEDFORD (CBS) — Starting this week, Tufts University school officials say they are ready to step up and do their part in helping to slow down the spread of COVID-19 by offering their residence halls to medical personnel, first responders and coronavirus patients.

“Not to have exposure or spread back to families especially those with vulnerable members. We are helping by creating an alternative hospital site for recovering coronavirus positive patients who don’t need critical care but it is important to keep them isolated,” Tufts University Professor Tony Monaco said.

According to Monaco, several neighboring healthcare providers from Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, and Boston are expected to use their facilities.

“We can do a lot just by partnering with our cities and hospitals and helping them in the next couple weeks,” Monaco said.

As hospitals across the state prepare for a potential surge in cases across the state, Tufts officials said they will be able to house as many 1,600 people on campus.

“When the hospitals have a surge and it’s your city’s first responders who don’t want to go home. It’s a local problem, it needs a local solution. Step up. You can help,” said Monaco.

In order to protect everyone’s health, the school plans to segment its campus into separate zones for different types of populations.

“When the first responders and medical personnel, if any of those get exposed or sick we will have separate entryway units that we can move them to so we try to keep separate the different phases of what might happen to those workers,” he said.

The school said they are following all CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting the campus to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.