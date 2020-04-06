BOSTON (CBS) – A beauty of a day to start the week on Monday. Despite early morning temps in the 30s and low 40s, temps will rise swiftly into the 50s and even low 60s this afternoon with wall to wall sunshine. A cold front just offshore will continue to move away dragging any early clouds or spot showers over the Cape and Islands along with it.

While there are no major weather concerns Monday afternoon, northwest winds may turn a bit gusty at times. This could elevate the fire concern across the area, especially inland. It’s very common this time of year, with the lack of vegetation. Brush fires can be more common in early Spring. The combination of the gusty wind, low humidity and warm temps can lead to the fire risk. Just be extra careful with any smoldering material, and watch your fire pit or grill. Sure, tonight will be a night you’ll want to grill outside because of the nice weather.

Skies will average partly clear tonight. You’ll be able to catch the ‘almost’ full PINK moon. While it won’t look pink – it is called that because of the flowers that bloom this time of year – it will be bright. It is another Supermoon, and should be the brightest of the full moons of 2020. The April Full Moon peaks Tuesday at 10:35 PM, but clouds may disrupt your viewing.

TUESDAY

Morning temperatures will hover near 40 degrees, with some inland spots dipping into the 30s. It will be another mild day with temps in the 50s to low 60s, but may not feel as warm, due to an increase in cloud cover. However, it will be dry and a great day to get outside once again.

One thing to keep in mind if you are an allergy sufferer, pollen levels will be high through midweek, but then drop as the risk of rain arrives.

UNSETTLED STRETCH

A few waves of low pressure will pass through southern New England this week. The first will bring showers and cooler weather back to the region on Wednesday. There may be a brief break late Wednesday into Wednesday night, but then our next round of rain arrives on Thursday with a gusty onshore wind. The risk of showers may linger into Friday as well. There looks to be some improvement heading into the start of the weekend, but unsettled weather returns at some point on Sunday into Monday.