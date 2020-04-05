FOXBORO (CBS/AP) – A drive-through testing site for first responders is set to open Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The site, located in the Foxboro stadium’s parking lot, will be designated specifically for police officers, firefighters and other first responders who may have been exposed or are showing virus symptoms.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are slated to visit the location, which officials say will be able to test up to 200 people a day for free, later Sunday.
It is the second testing site for first responders. The first opened last week at Suffolk Downs in East Boston.
Last week, the Patriots used the team plane to deliver more than a million N95 masks and other critical medical supplies to Massachusetts that the Baker administration had secured from China.
The state confirmed nearly 12,000 cases of the virus and more than 200 deaths since the pandemic started. The tally comes after officials Saturday reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases and 24 more deaths.
