Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Pop star Lizzo had a special gift for Boston Medical Center workers to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.
The “Truth Hurts” singer treated the hospital staff to a meal on Friday as a thank you for their hard work.
“Y’all have really kept us safe, healthy, protected. And alive. You guys are truly saving lives. You guys are heroes. So I just wanted to send you a token of my appreciation,” Lizzo said in a video.
“It’s the least I could do and I hope that you feel loved. And I hope that you feel appreciated because you truly are and everyone is rooting for you and praying for you.”