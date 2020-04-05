MANCHESTER (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are calling a fire that engulfed a home on Dearborn Street suspicious. Sixty-two-year-old Carl Manning has been named a person of interest.
Neighbors told police they heard an explosion around 3 a.m. Sunday.
“No one was home at the time of the fire, however a doorbell camera did capture the scene and showed an unknown person walking away from the fire. The image was too dark to determine who it may be,” a statement from police said.
After further investigation police said Manning, who is known to the homeowner, is a person of interest.
He could be driving a white Chevy pickup truck with the license plate NH V59655.
Unrelated to the fire, police said Manning has active arrests warrants against him for violation of a protective order and stalking in 2019.
Anyone with information about the fire or Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.