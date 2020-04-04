BOSTON (CBS) – Partners HealthCare has told its employees they will not receive hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV’s I-Team has discovered.
The I-Team obtained a copy of an email sent out to employees which said that “A core part of our mission is that we deliver the same high-quality care to all patients without regard to the type or severity of their condition. Similarly, we do not calibrate pay and benefits based upon the patients’ condition and for this reason we do not offer hazard or crisis pay.”
Partners went on to say that employees will receive pay and benefits if they are unable to work due to a “COVID-related” illness, and the organization will offer eight weeks of pay and benefits to employees who “are temporarily without their own work or a reassignment opportunity because their job has been affected by deferrals of elective or other non-urgent procedures.”
Partners said it will also provide hotel rooms for employees working directly with patients if they are too tired to commute or don’t have enough time between shifts to go home.
Nurses and doctors across the state from various medical groups have said they fear for their lives because of the lack of personal protective equipment.
Partners hospitals an affiliates include Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, McLean Hospital and Newton-Wellesley Hospital.
The full email, obtained by the I-Team is below:
Dear Colleagues:
We want to recognize and express our gratitude to all of you for providing exceptional patient care and for supporting each other and the community during these unprecedented times. We appreciate the sacrifices each of you has made to ensure that care can be delivered when and where it’s needed.
Partners HealthCare has always prided itself on providing world-class care for all patients, regardless of their specific illness, injury or condition. Every day, we are gratified to see the dedication of our health care workers across the system and we appreciate your work and the work of your colleagues through this COVID-19 crisis.
Over the past few days, we have heard a number of questions about whether we are or will provide “hazard pay” to our workforce. We understand why you may be worried about exposure and are vigilant in our efforts to help you and your colleagues stay safe and healthy. We have also heard you are worried about your family, friends, colleagues and patients. A core part of our mission is that we deliver the same high-quality care to all patients without regard to the type or severity of their condition. Similarly, we do not calibrate pay and benefits based upon the patients’ condition and for this reason we do not offer hazard or crisis pay.
We are working to ensure that our workforce has the pay security and support they need to continue to do the lifesaving work needed during this pandemic. As we’ve shared over the past few days, we are providing our workforce with pay and benefits if they are unable to come to work due to COVID-related illness. We are also providing up to eight weeks of pay and benefits if they are temporarily without their own work or a reassignment opportunity because their job has been affected by deferrals of elective or other non-urgent procedures. In addition, we are paying the full cost for hotel rooms for those working in patient care areas and perform direct care or supporting services for when you feel too tired to commute or if there is not enough time between shifts to travel home.
We care deeply about all our employees and want to provide as much support as possible through this challenging time. Behavioral health resources, childcare assistance and general wellness resources are available and can be accessed through a dedicated resources page on Partners Pulse. In addition, our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is an excellent resource for multiple support services we offer, and they can be reached at (866) 724-4327.
Thank you for the courage you demonstrate every day and for the continued dedication to our patients, employees and community.
Anne Klibanski, MD
President and Chief Executive Officer
Partners HealthCare
Peter L. Slavin, MD
President, Mass General Hospital
Elizabeth G. Nabel, MD
President, Brigham Health
David O. McCready, MBA, MHA
President
Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital
Joanne Marqusee
President and Chief Executive Officer
Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Denise Schepici, MPH
President & Chief Executive Officer
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
John Fernandez
President
Massachusetts Eye and Ear
Scott L. Rauch, MD
President and Psychiatrist in Chief
McLean Hospital
Gary A. Shaw, FACHE
President & Chief Executive Officer
Nantucket Cottage Hospital
Gregg Meyer, MD
Interim President
Newton-Wellesley Hospital
David J. Roberts, MD
North Shore Medical Center
David E. Storto
President
Partners Continuing Care and Spaulding Rehabilitation Network
Gregory J. Walker, FACHE
President & Chief Executive Officer
Wentworth-Douglass Hospital