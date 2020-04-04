



BOSTON (CBS) – Partners HealthCare has told its employees they will not receive hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV’s I-Team has discovered.

The I-Team obtained a copy of an email sent out to employees which said that “A core part of our mission is that we deliver the same high-quality care to all patients without regard to the type or severity of their condition. Similarly, we do not calibrate pay and benefits based upon the patients’ condition and for this reason we do not offer hazard or crisis pay.”

Partners went on to say that employees will receive pay and benefits if they are unable to work due to a “COVID-related” illness, and the organization will offer eight weeks of pay and benefits to employees who “are temporarily without their own work or a reassignment opportunity because their job has been affected by deferrals of elective or other non-urgent procedures.”

Partners said it will also provide hotel rooms for employees working directly with patients if they are too tired to commute or don’t have enough time between shifts to go home.

Nurses and doctors across the state from various medical groups have said they fear for their lives because of the lack of personal protective equipment.

Partners hospitals an affiliates include Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, McLean Hospital and Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

The full email, obtained by the I-Team is below: