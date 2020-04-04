BOSTON (CBS) – On Saturday, a much-needed delivery in the fight against COVID-19 – 7,200 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived at more than 20 health clinics in Boston.
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross brought some of the boxes himself.
“We just didn’t want to forget the neighborhood health centers,” Gross said. “Not everyone can go to the major hospitals, so you walk to your neighborhood health center. It’s just as important that we provide safety measures for them as well.”
The Centers for Disease Control now says all Americans, even those who are healthy, should begin wearing face coverings after new evidence shows the coronavirus can spread between people in close proximity by simply speaking or coughing or sneezing.
“The CDC is recommending Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask. They can be purchased online or simply made at home,” President Donald Trump said.
But that doesn’t mean the call to stay at home should be ignored. The Surgeon General said covering your face is an additional barrier to protect Americans.
“It’s critical to emphasize that maintaining 6 feet of social distancing remains key to slowing the spread of the virus,” Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.