SAUGUS (CBS) — Craving a tropical cocktail while the coronavirus pandemic has you stuck at home? Kowloon Restaurant is serving up its mai tais and scorpion bowls – minus the alcohol – for takeout and delivery.
The mixes are available in 16-ounce jars for $6.95 or 32 ounces for $11.95. All customers have to do at home is add their own rum.
Kowloon Mixologist "Magic Mike" has been hard at work creating batches of Mai Tai and Scorpion Bowl Mixes! Now available in 32 oz for $11.95. 16 oz for $6.95. Just add your own alcohol. pic.twitter.com/aiMbPXCynC
— Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) April 1, 2020
Owner Bob Wong told The Daily Item that they’ve been selling fast.
“We ran around going to Walmarts and Targets in the area and bought up all their mason jars,” he told the newspaper. “I think people are looking for (something) different.”
Currently Massachusetts is not allowing restaurants to offer alcohol to-go, but Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed legislation to change that.
The Route 1 establishment has a full menu of Chinese, Cantonese, Szechuan, Tai and Japanese cuisine in addition to the mixed drinks. They’re open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Orders can be placed by calling (781) 233-0077.