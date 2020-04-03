RICHMOND, R.I. (CBS) — Three golfers from Massachusetts are facing charges for playing at a Rhode Island course on Wednesday. Richmond police said they violated Gov. Gina Raimondo’s emergency order that anyone coming into the state for a non-work-related purpose must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
A McDonald’s worker had called police to report seeing two cars from Massachusetts that had been parked in their lot for several hours. The worker said they saw three men remove golf bags from their cars and load the clubs into a Rhode Island-registered car and drove off.
Officers were waiting for the men when they returned and charged them with misdemeanors.
They are “alleged to have knowingly circumvented the State’s quarantine order for out-of-state residents traveling into RI for nonwork purposes,” police said.
It’s believed that they played a round of golf at Meadowbrook Golf Course, which has signage stating that the courses are for Rhode Island residents only.
Police said they’ve received several calls from residents concerned about a “dramatic increase” in out-of-state residents visiting golf courses. Public courses in town are now requiring golfers to show ID to prove they live in Rhode Island.