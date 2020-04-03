FOXBORO (CBS) — A drive-through coronavirus testing site will open in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this Sunday. The tests will be available only to first responders, Gov. Charlie Baker said while announcing the latest testing center Friday.
“The test will be provided to police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel and it is free of charge,” said Baker.
Up to 200 tests will be conducted a day.
“This is a great collaboration between the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Patriots, the Department of Corrections, as well as Quest Diagnostics,” Baker said.
The state has been aiming to conduct 3,500 coronavirus tests a day. While reaching and surpassing that goal, the number of positive tests has also jumped. According to Baker, “Our models suggest cases are likely to increase rapidly in the coming weeks, and the strain on our healthcare system will be unprecedented.”