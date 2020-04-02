



BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said the city has formed a pair of new funds aimed at helping people struggling to pay rent, and businesses on the verge of closing due to coronavirus shutdowns.

Walsh said that as of Thursday, there are 1,233 coronavirus cases in Boston, which is up 176 in the last day. Ten Boston residents have died.

The Boston mayor said the city has identified $3 million in city and federal funds that can be repurposed quickly to help tenants who can’t make rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This money will be targeted to households that have lost income due to this crisis, who do not qualify for federal aid or unemployment benefits to make it up,” Walsh said.

“This is a national crisis on a scale none of us have seen in our lifetime. At this stressful time people should not have to worry about losing their homes, period.”

Beginning on Monday, the city will be accepting applications from small businesses in need of support through the Small Business Relief Fund.

To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 35 employees, less than $1,500,000 in annual revenue, and be in good standing with the city.

“It establishes $2 million in grant funding to create lifelines for hundreds of local business at risk of shutting down permanently due to this crisis,” Walsh said.

Grants ranging from $2,500-$10,000 will be given out by the city, but a high volume of applications is expected.

For information on the small business fund, visit the City of Boston website.