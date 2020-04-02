Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There was an increase of 1,228 positive coronavirus tests in Massachusetts reported on Thursday. The Department of Public Health also announced 32 new deaths, bringing the state total to 154.
There are now a total of 8,966 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Nearly 57,000 people have now been tested, part of the reason for the recent spike in cases.
As of Thursday, Suffolk County had the most cases with 1,896, followed by Middlesex with 1,870.
There are 1,563 cases among people under 30 years old, 4,731 cases are among people ages 30-59, 1,246 cases between 60-69, and 1,424 cases in people over 70.
According to the Department of Public Health, 813 patients have been hospitalized.