BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday that he is ready, if necessary, to use police and fines to enforce social distancing rules. He said that this will be a last resort, but that there are some still not following the guidelines.

“I don’t want to issue fines and I don’t want to send police officers out,” he said during a press conference. “But we are prepared for those steps, because if we don’t flatten the curve now through voluntary measures, these steps will be inevitable.”

Walsh said that the next two to three weeks will be critical in terms of stopping the virus.

“As mayor I will do whatever it takes to protect the people of Boston,” he said.

While most people seem to be following social distancing rules, the mayor said, there are still reports of people gathering in groups at beaches and parks.

“The first day that we have good weather out there, we shouldn’t have to have the men and women of Boston police, or anyone for that matter, explain to people, young people, or people congregating that this is not the thing to do,” he said.

Walsh said the City is exploring stricter guidelines for places still seeing large groups of people, like parks and grocery stores.

“This is a very scary virus. There is no cure for it. There is no vaccine for it,” he said. “But there is one thing we can all do prevent getting it, and that is physical social distancing.”