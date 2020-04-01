BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no championship tennis at the All England Club in 2020. Like just about every other major sporting event around the world, the 2020 Wimbledon Championship has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Wednesday.
This is the first time the tournament has been canceled since World War II. The 134th Wimbledon Championship will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.
“Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life,” the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships said in a release Wednesday.
Those who bought tickets for the event will be refunded and have a chance to buy tickets for the same day and court when the championship returns in 2021. It was also announced that the All England Club is developing plans to support groups that rely on Wimbledon to make a living, including players and its staff.