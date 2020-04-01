Wimbledon Championship Canceled For First Time Since World War IILike just about every other major sporting event around the world, the 2020 Wimbledon Championship has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Wednesday.

Wes Welker Wasn't Too Surprised That Tom Brady Left PatriotsWes Welker still feels like he has a pretty good read on his former quarterback, so when Tom Brady left New England this offseason, the former Patriots receiver wasn't all that shocked by his departure.

A 1991 Interview Reveals Bill Belichick's Football PhilosophiesNFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was one of those hopeful scouts, and he recently dug up the document in which Belichick laid out his football philosophies.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Reportedly Joining Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson For Coronavirus Relief MatchTiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will once again have an 18-hole battle, but this time, they're bringing some friends. Quarterback legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join the golf superstars in a two-on-two showdown, with proceeds going to help coronavirus relief efforts.

Marcus Smart Donating Blood Plasma For Coronavirus ResearchCeltics guard Marcus Smart is continuing to do his part in the fight against coronavirus. He's now giving new meaning to giving your blood, sweat and tears to a cause.