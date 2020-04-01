BOSTON (CBS) — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will once again have an 18-hole battle, but this time, they’re bringing some friends. Quarterback legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join the golf superstars in a two-on-two showdown, with proceeds going to help coronavirus relief efforts.
We heard rumors of a potential rematch of the 2018 Woods-Mickelson one-on-one showdown earlier this week, but CNBC reported Tuesday night that Brady and Manning will join the fun. Brady will team up with Mickelson, while Manning will be paired with Woods.
The match will likely happen in May, giving us all a much-needed distraction from the world of sports during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view, and could be broadcast on TNT. There is no word on where the match will be held, but there won’t be any fans at the event and the star-studded foursome will practice proper social-distancing during the match.
This is not an April Fool’s joke. We will have some star-packed sports grace the airwaves again soon — at least for a few hours.