BOSTON (CBS) — The shutdown of gyms and health clubs around the country have led to many Americans struggling to get in a good workout.
Well, Julian Edelman is here to help.
The Patriots star receiver will host a free workout for fans to participate in, as part of Planet Fitness’ “United We Move” program. It will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET.
The “work-in” (as opposed to workout) will be streamed live on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page. It will be roughly 20 minutes and it requires no exercise equipment. It will also be posted on Planet Fitness’ YouTube page after it’s completed, for anyone who can’t participate live.
Actor Jerry O’Connell and NASCAR driver Joey Logano have also hosted similar workouts for Planet Fitness, which is based in New Hampshire.
The release from Planet Fitness said, “The home workouts offer tools to combat stress, while providing motivation and inspiration sure to keep us all physically and mentally fit. And what’s more inspiring than our champion New England team!”