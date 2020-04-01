Julian Edelman To Lead At-Home Workout For Planet FitnessThe shutdown of gyms and health clubs around the country have led to many Americans struggling to get in a good workout. Well, Julian Edelman is here to help.

'Things Are Going To Hurt More' Without Fans For NXT Superstar Keith LeeKeith Lee will be defending his NXT North American championship without a live audience, which is strange for pro wrestling, which feeds off of its fans' energy.

NFL Planning Full Season With Full Stadiums -- Is It Optimism Or Arrogance?On the one hand, exerting optimism in the face of a national crisis can be considered admirable. Yet for a multi-billion dollar business, exercising prudence should be a mandate.

Wimbledon Championship Canceled For First Time Since World War IILike just about every other major sporting event around the world, the 2020 Wimbledon Championship has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Wednesday.

Wes Welker Wasn't Too Surprised That Tom Brady Left PatriotsWes Welker still feels like he has a pretty good read on his former quarterback, so when Tom Brady left New England this offseason, the former Patriots receiver wasn't all that shocked by his departure.