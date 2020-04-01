BRAINTREE (CBS) – People heading out for essentials are protecting themselves by wearing gloves and masks.

“I’m out touching the doors, shelves, whatever else I’m touching,” said a woman getting groceries.

People wearing gloves who WBZ-TV spoke with said they throw them away, but not everyone is doing the same.

It’s not hard to find the plastic gloves in shopping carts, at the gas pump or just on the sidewalk.

“I think it goes back to people sometimes thinking about themselves and not thinking about the impact on others,” said a South Boston resident.

Health officials say plastic gloves are safe to toss in the trash and recommend the bag is secure or tied up.

“Really we’re coming together here in Braintree by staying apart,” said Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros.

Mayor Kokoros said tossing gloves and masks on the ground puts DPW workers and first responders in harm’s way because they are most likely the one picking the trash up.

“They’re already at risk to exposure by being out on the front lines so this just adds to that exposure,” said Kokoros.

Sonya Kane is hopeful people will cleanup after themselves so she and her 7-month-old daughter don’t get COVID-19.

“Do unto others as you would have them do to you,” said Sonya Kane.