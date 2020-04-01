Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There was an increase of 1,118 positive coronavirus tests in Massachusetts reported on Wednesday. The Department of Public Health also announced 33 new deaths, bringing the state total to 122.
There are now a total of 7,738 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Nearly 52,000 people have now been tested, part of the reason for the recent spike in cases.
As of Wednesday, Suffolk County had the most cases with 1,624, followed by Middlesex with 1,582.
There are 1,391 cases among people under 30 years old, 4,155 cases are among people ages 30-59, 1,093 cases between 60-69, and 1,095 cases in people over 70.
According to the Department of Public Health, 682 patients have been hospitalized.