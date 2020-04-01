BOSTON (CBS) – Market Basket is making some changes to ensure customers are social distancing.
Beginning Thursday, the store will allow a limited number of customers inside the store at one time to create more space between shoppers.
The safety and wellness of our community is of utmost importance to us. Here's how Market Basket is responding. Learn more: https://t.co/cVb40TGRWX pic.twitter.com/tIr37lfwnN
— Market Basket (@MarketBasket) March 31, 2020
“We have been constantly refining our operations focused on the health and safety of our customers and associates,” said Operations Supervisor Joseph Schmidt. “These changes reflect the wide range of input we have received on a daily basis – from our customers and our associates and from the governors and public health experts who describe the next several weeks as critical for the health of the residents in our region. It is important that our customers have a pleasant, safe, and healthy experience in our stores.”
Stores will also have a single entrance and exit for customers’ use, and shoppers will be greeted by a Market Basket employee who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them.
The company is also focused on the heightened disinfection of high-touch areas, including cash registers, touchpads, baskets, register belts and countertops.