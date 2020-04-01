WORCESTER (CBS) – On Wednesday, tractor-trailers arrived with gear and equipment as Worcester’s DCU Center began its transformation into a 250-bed field hospital to treat coronavirus patients.
“Worcester is ready for this moment,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said. “They’re made for this moment.”
First look inside the DCU Center where the National Guard is transforming the convention center/arena into a the state’s first coronavirus field hospital. #wbz pic.twitter.com/HkO1wTI7j1
— Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) April 1, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts has requested approval to build three field medical stations in order to expand existing hospital capacity. The federal government approved the facility in the former Worcester Centrum, which will be run by UMass Memorial Health Care in partnership with local and state governments. The hospital is intended “to ensure that we have the capacity that we need to serve people who still need to be attended to, but probably don’t need to be in a hospital, so that we can maintain the hospital capacity that we need to serve – not just people who are dealing with COVID – but also people who are dealing with other medical conditions.”
“They will need docs, and residents, and registered nurses, and personal care associates to help take care of this population of people. So we’re recruiting volunteers to step up and devote their time to help with this effort,” Polito said.
Medical professionals who wish to volunteer at the DCU field hospital can apply here.