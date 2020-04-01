Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Boston is asking for help from parishioners during the coronavirus outbreak.
They’re launching a 90-day fundraising drive asking people to donate a small amount of money every day for the next three months.
You can do it all online here and pick which parish gets your donations.
The money will help support parish services while churches are closed.
The Archdiocese announced Tuesday that seven of its priests have tested positive for coronavirus.
Two are parish priests and the others are senior priests not assigned to a parish.
The Archdiocese said it is following all CDC guidelines and has notified anyone the priests have been in contact with recently.