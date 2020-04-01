BOSTON (CBS) — With the 2020 Boston Marathon postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) has announced that participants can elect to receive a refund for entry fees associated with the race.
All registered participants will remain entered in the event, which is now scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. If entrants cannot participate in September, they will have the opportunity to receive a refund.
“Our primary focus remains on the health and well-being of participants, staff, volunteers, spectators, supporters, and everyone in our greater community,” said Tom Grilk, Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. “We’d like our entrants to join us in September. However, while we are in the midst of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we want to extend an offer of refund to our entrants so they may be able to plan accordingly.”
The Sept. 14 race will serve as a qualifier for the 2021 Boston Marathon, with registration for that race taking place after Sept. 14.
In addition, participants of the B.A.A. 5k — which was originally scheduled for April 18 but is now set for Sept. 12 — will also be given the opportunity to receive a refund. This is the first time the B.A.A. has offered a refund option to official entrants.
WBZ-TV is the local television home of the Boston Marathon, with all-day coverage of the race. John Hancock will serve as the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon for the 35th straight year.