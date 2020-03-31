Jayson Tatum Thanks Medical Workers, Urges Bostonians To Continue Social DistancingWant to see Jayson Tatum in action again? The Celtics star is urging everyone to continue practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek Donate 10,000 Masks To Hospitals, Raising Money To Donate Many MoreThe couple sent 10,000 masks to Boston Medical Center and St. Joseph's University Medical Center in New Jersey. And they're not stopping there.

Hurley: Can We All Agree To Not Do The 'Belichick Or Brady' Argument?Can we as a society come together and agree that no matter what happens with Tom Brady in Tampa and no matter what happens with Belichick in New England, we're not going to use it as "proof" or "evidence" as to which man was more vital to the Patriots' success over the past 20 years?

Red Sox Defend Chris Sale's Tommy John Surgery During Coronavirus PandemicChris Sale undergoing Tommy John surgery Monday, as the rest of the country and world deals with the coronavirus crisis, raised a few eyebrows. But the Red Sox are defending the move.

Patriots NFL Draft Preview: LinebackersIt's an annual tradition to say the Patriots need to address their depth at linebacker at the NFL Draft.