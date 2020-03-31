BOSTON (CBS) — With many people working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people are cooking at home. While food is flying off the shelves at grocery stores, it’s also flying off farms.
“It’s been really overwhelming. Our business is up 3,000 percent,” said Insa Elliot of Market 2day.
Before coronavirus, Elliot had a small business delivering local produce to homes on the South Shore. Now, there has been an explosion of people wanting local produce. and her company is busier than ever.
“Like everyone out there, I am very sad for the situation but I am happy that I can serve my community by bringing them really good fresh food,” said Elliot. “The messages that I get from customers on a regular basis are so heartening.”
With farmer’s markets closed to the public, Elliott ‘s deliveries are more important than ever, for people who are shut-in.
“I’m able to bring them, not just food, but the best food, like good, healthy, fresh, fresh, fresh, local food directly from farmers or bakers,” she said.