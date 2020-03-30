



SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS) — With so many people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the use of video conferencing technology for meetings and hangouts has exploded. One of those popular apps, Zoom, is offering tips to make sure uninvited guests do not turn up at your next video chat.

CBS Los Angeles reported last week that students and parents were bombarded with lewd and racist content by two unidentified people on a Zoom school board meeting. UMass Amherst on Friday put out a note to instructors reminding them to make sure their Zoom meetings are secure.

CNET’s Ian Sherr said “Zoombombing” is very easy, especially when the link to the meeting is publicized.

“The best thing you can do is control who’s coming into your conference call, by setting up a password or only giving out the link to specific people,” Sherr told CBS LA.

Here’s some advice from Zoom on keeping video meetings secure:

– Remember that anyone can join your meeting if the link is shared to social media.

– Use a random meeting ID instead of your personal meeting ID to host events.

– Enable the waiting room feature to decide who can enter the meeting.

– Lock the meeting after it starts so that no one else can join

– Only allow the host to have control of screen sharing.

– Disable file-sharing so people aren’t flooded with content

Zoom has more tips on directions on how to use all these features here.