Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) — Whole Foods has issued an allergy alert for its vodka sauce because of an undeclared allergen. The sauce sold at supermarkets in Massachusetts and New Hampshire contains milk but was incorrectly labeled.
“Consumers who have a food allergy or have any sensitivity to milk should not consume the product as it could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction,” a recall notice on the FDA’s website states.
The recalled products were sold on or after March 2 in a refrigerated 16-ounce plastic tub with the UPC code 853594006084. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the recall.
Anyone with questions about the recall can call 717-624-6032.